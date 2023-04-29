Iran’s president to visit Syria

According to the Damascus-based Al-Watan, President Raisi will embark on a two-day visit to Syria on Wednesday.

During his stay in Damascus, the Iranian President will meet with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad and discuss the strengthening of strategic cooperation between the two countries, especially on economic issues.

If such a visit will take place, it will be the first visit of an Iranian president to Syria after 12 years.

Source: IRNA

