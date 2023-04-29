English
Taliban reject UNSC resolution against curbs on Afghan woman

SHAFAQNA-The Taliban welcomed a recent resolution by the UN Security Council that acknowledged Afghanistan faces multifaceted challenges.But call the ban on women working as an “internal social matter.”

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the Taliban administration welcomes parts of the resolution reaffirming the Security Council’s strong commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.

“The resolution’s acknowledgement that Afghanistan faces multifaceted challenges is welcomed,” said ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi. “Afghanistan has suffered from decades long conflict often imposed by foreign powers. The path to post-conflict recovery requires the unconditional removal of UN, multilateral, & unilateral sanctions & restrictions, in addition to the provision of humanitarian & development. assistance to the country.”

