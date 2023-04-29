Provocative attacks continue against Quran in Denmark

SHAFAQNA-Provocative attacks continue against the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Denmark.

The provocateur, who is a member of the anti-Muslim Patrioterne Gar Live (Patriots Go Live), carried a disrespectful banner with insulting slogans against Islam and attacked the Turkish flag.

Turkish expatriates, who came to cast ballots for the country’s upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections, reacted to the provocation.

The anti-Muslim group also attacked the Quran and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen on March 24, 31 and April 14.

Source : aa

