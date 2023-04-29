Changes in the Length of Day and Nights: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:27)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:27)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Changes in the Length of Day and Nights

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

تُولِجُ اللَّيْلَ فِي النَّهَارِ وَتُولِجُ النَّهَارَ فِي اللَّيْلِ ۖ وَتُخْرِجُ الْحَيَّ مِنَ الْمَيِّتِ وَتُخْرِجُ الْمَيِّتَ مِنَ الْحَيِّ ۖ وَتَرْزُقُ مَن تَشَاءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ ‎﴿٢٧﴾

3:27 You cause the night to enter the day, and You cause the day to enter the night; and You bring the living out of the dead, and You bring the dead out of the living. And You give provision to whom You will without keeping an account.”

Commentary: The translation of the verse is as follows, (تُولِجُ اللَّيْلَ فِي النَّهَارِ) You cause the night to enter the day, (وَتُولِجُ النَّهَارَ فِي اللَّيْلِ) and You cause the day to enter the night. “Tuliju” (تُولِجُ) means “You cause to enter,” derived from ‘‘al-ilaj’’(ایلاج), which means to cause to enter or to insert. “Al-ilaj’’ (ایلاج) is transitive form of the verb “Al-Wuluj” (ولوج) meaning to enter [1].

The entrance of the day into the night and the night into the day imply changes in the hours of days and nights through the four seasons. In the northern hemisphere (above the equator), the days slowly get longer at the beginning of the winter, and the nights get shorter until the beginning of the summer. Then, conversely, the days get progressively shorter at the beginning of summer, and the nights get gradually longer until the beginning of winter. It is the opposite in the southern hemisphere, below the equator.

The length of the night and the day throughout the year are equal on the equator and the North and South Pole; it is 12 hours at the equator and six months at the poles. Hence, some have considered this interpretation invalid for these regions. Hence, some have considered this interpretation invalid in these locations. The commentators respond by saying that no one lives precisely at the equator and precisely at the North and South Poles; hence, this interpretation is generally valid [2]. Al-Mizan states that the changes occur at those points [3], although we do not perceive them.

An alternative explanation for the day’s entrance into the night is that the darkness of the night gradually fades away with the beginning of the dawn. Eventually, the sky becomes fully bright at the time of sunrise. In the evening, the reverse happens, and the darkness of the night gradually prevails, as if the night enters the day.

The verse, in its continuation, states that Allah (SWT) creates living beings from lifeless materials (وَتُخْرِجُ الْحَيَّ مِنَ الْمَيِّتِ). With death, the bodies of living beings are transformed back into the inanimate material of the earth (وَتُخْرِجُ الْمَيِّتَ مِنَ الْحَيِّ):

… وَتُخْرِجُ الْحَيَّ مِنَ الْمَيِّتِ وَتُخْرِجُ الْمَيِّتَ مِنَ الْحَيِّ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٧﴾

3:27 …and You bring the living out of the dead, and You bring the dead out of the living.

For instance, humans get their nutrition from the earth and subsequently gain the energy to conceive a child through these nutrients. The conceived child in the womb transforms into a fetus, eventually developing the distinct physical and biological features of a human being. The first stage of human life begins once Allah (SWT) breathes a soul into the fetus [4].

After an individual completes his life on the earth, the duration of which only Allah (SWT) knows, death arrives, removes the soul from the body, and takes it to the realm of “Barzakh.[5]” The body then decomposes into lifeless material. Barzakh, translated as “barrier,” is where departed souls await the Day of Judgment. On Judgment Day, bodies and souls will be reunited again, and humankind will meet their Creator.

Another example is the birth of life in nature with the arrival of spring. With the arrival of spring, all kinds of vegetables and grains sprout from the ground, and birds start to sing, bees to buzz, trees to blossom to produce fruit, and so on. Farmers harvest all greenery, fruits, vegetables, etc., in the summer. In the autumn, the leaves of trees change color and fall on the ground. Vegetation on the earth dries and crumbles to broken pieces of leaves on the land, and the earth becomes entirely lifeless in the winter. Verse 30:19 (Ar-Rum) alludes to this fact and states:

يُخْرِجُ الْحَيَّ مِنَ الْمَيِّتِ وَيُخْرِجُ الْمَيِّتَ مِنَ الْحَيِّ وَيُحْيِي الْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ تُخْرَجُونَ ‎﴿١٩﴾

30:19 God brings the living out of the dead and brings the dead out of the living and brings to life the earth after its lifelessness. And thus, will you be brought out.

The verse continues to state that Allah (SWT) provide sustenance (وَتَرْزُقُ مَن تَشَاءُ) without keeping an account (بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ):

… وَتَرْزُقُ مَن تَشَاءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ ‎﴿٢٧﴾

3:27 …And You give provision to whom You will without (keeping) an account.

Allah’s (SWT) treasure is so vast and infinite that no matter how much God bestows bounties and blessings, it does not affect the amount of His treasure. Hence, God does not need to keep an account of how much sustenance God bestows on His servants. Only those who have limited resources keep track of their generosity.

Some have suggested that the phrase (بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ) implies that Allah (SWT) bestows unlimited sustenance to whomever God wills. This interpretation is not consistent with other verses of the Qur’an, where it says that God created everything in proportion, such as verses 54:49 (al-Qamar) or 65:3 (At-Talaq)):

إِنَّا كُلَّ شَيْءٍ خَلَقْنَاهُ بِقَدَرٍ ‎﴿٤٩﴾

54:49 Indeed, all things We created in proportion and measure.

… قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْرًا ‎﴿٣﴾‏

65:3 …Verily, for all things has Allah (SWT) appointed a due proportion.

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:27 [تُولِجُ] You cause to enter [اللَّيْلَ] the night [فِي] in [النَّهَارِ] the day [وَ] and [تُولِجُ] You cause [النَّهَارَ] the day [فِي] in [اللَّيْلِ] the night. [وَتُخْرِجُ] And You brought forth [الْحَيَّ] the living [مِنَ] from [الْمَيِّتِ] the dead [وَتُخْرِجُ] and bring forth [الْمَيِّتَ] the dead [مِنَ] from [الْحَيِّ] the living. [وَتَرْزُقُ] And You give provision [مَن] to whom [تَشَاءُ] You will, [بِغَيْرِ] without [حِسَابٍ] measure.

[1] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 494

[2] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 494

[3] Al-Mizan, Vol.3, P. 212

[4]. As-Sajda 32:9 & Al-Muminun 23:14.

[5]. Al-Muminun 23:100, (وَمِن وَرَائِهِم بَرْزَخٌ إِلَىٰ يَوْمِ يُبْعَثُونَ).