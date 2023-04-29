Iraq’s president arrives in Tehran in first visit

Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Rashid visits Iran at an official invitation by his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Upon his arrival early on Saturday, the Iraqi chief executive was welcomed by Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran Ehsan Khandozi at the Mehrabad International Airport on Saturday morning.

President Rashid’s wife, who accompanies him in the official visit to Iran, was welcomed by Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Ensiyeh Khazali.

The two presidents are scheduled to meet at the Saadabad Cultural and Historical Complex in the coming hours. The Iranian president and his Iraqi counterpart will hold talks following an official welcoming ceremony.

The Iraqi president, who was elected as the head of the government of Iraq in October 2022, visits Iran for the first time.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani visited Iran just a month after the start of his tenure in late October.