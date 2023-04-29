Saudi Arabia & Iran to reopen embassies ‘within days’

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia and Iran will reopen embassies in each other’s capitals “within days,” Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Speaking at a news conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut, Hossein Amirabdollahian did not give specific dates for the reopening of the embassies, which closed in 2016.

“During the last phone call between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on Eid al-Fitr, we agreed to work in the next coming days on the reopening of the Iranian and Saudi embassies in Tehran and Riyadh,” Amirabdollahian said, according to

an official Arabic translation.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com