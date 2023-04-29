English
Pope meets with poor people and refugees in Budapest

SHAFAQNA-On the second day of a visit to Hungary, Pope Francis met with refugees and poor people at St. Elizabeth’s church in Budapest . The refugees included some who had fled to Hungary from neighboring Ukraine.

Speaking in the white-brick St. Elizabeth’s church in Budapest, Francis recalled that the Gospel instructs Christians to show love and compassion to all, especially those experiencing poverty and pain and “even those who are not believers.”

While Hungary’s government has consistently rejected asylum-seekers from the Middle East and Africa, some 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing war in their country found open doors. Around 35,000 of the refugees remain in Hungary and have registered for temporary protection there, according to the U.N.

Francis praised the Hungary’s Catholic Church for providing aid to people fleeing war and urged continued charity toward any who need help.

Francis started his Saturday visiting with children who have visual and physical disabilities. In the afternoon, he has his first big public event in Hungary, a youth rally at the city’s sports stadium. He plans to wrap up his visit with an open-air Mass on Sunday and speech at Pázmány Péter Catholic University in Budapest.

Source: Associated Press

 

