Iran-France trade up by 34% in Early 2023

A Thursday report by IRNA, citing Eurostat figures from just days ago, showed that Iran-France trade had stood at €47 million in the January-February.

That is up from a €35 million figure reported in trade between the two countries during the first two months of 2022 and is an increase of 34%.

Meanwhile, France imported €4 million worth of goods from the Islamic Republic in January-February, a 33% rise from the same period last year.

Eurostat has also published figures on trade between Iran and the 27-member European Union during the first two months of 2023.

According to the figures, trade between the Islamic Republic and the EU stood at €761 million during the mentioned period, down 9% from €838 million reported in the first two months of 2022.

Germany, Italy and Spain were respectively Iran’s largest trade partners in the EU in the January-February period as exchanges with Germany accounted for 31% of the total trade between the Islamic Republic and the bloc.