Elections in Türkiye: Voters in Germany torn between Erdogan & Kilicdaroglu

SHAFAQNA-The largest bloc outside of Türkiye is in Germany, making them an important voice in shaping the future of the country.

This year,more than 1.5 million people are eligible to vote, and they are voting at 16 stations across Germany, three more than in 2018.

Berlin, however, has denied Ankara’s request to have as many as 10 more polling stations, likely hampering voter turnout.

“This decision complicates the voting process and forces Turkish citizens to take into account longer journeys and waiting periods,” Oguz Ucuncu, a parliamentary candidate for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) seeking to represent European-Turks, told MEE.

Source: middleeasteye

