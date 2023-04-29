Iranian’s President: Ehancement of Tehran-Baghdad relations to benefit whole region

Speaking at a meeting of high-ranking delegations of the two countries in Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian president underlined the need for more enhanced cooperation between the two neighboring countries in different areas, including, economy, energy, transit, trade and security cooperation.

He also called for giving a boost to implementation of already signed agreements between Tehran and Baghdad.

The Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, who led the Iraqi delegation to Tehran, said in the meantime that there are various potentials for broadening of cooperation in economic, political, cultural and trade areas.

Source: IRNA

