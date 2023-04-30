South Korea:Muslim student confront Islamopobia

The mosque’s construction began in 2020, but has been hampered by local government intervention, blockades, and police inactivity.

Despite the court ruling that justified the mosque’s construction, Islamophobic groups continue to harass the mosque’s entry, including the placement of pigs heads.

While most neighbors initially supported the mosque’s construction, opposition is growing, with the help of such organizations.

Among around 52 million people, 28% of South Koreans said they are Christian in a census conducted in 2015. Other 15.5% said they are Buddhist.

According to Korea Muslim Federation, Muslims in the country constitute a meager 0.4% or around 200,000.