New negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace in Washington

SHAFAQNA- On Sunday, a new round of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Washington to normalize relations after weeks of increasing tension over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan established a new checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, a road to Nagorno-Karabakh that runs through Azerbaijani territory, last Sunday, a move Armenia called a gross violation of the 2020 ceasefire, according to Reuters.

Despite years of mediation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, they have yet to reach a peace agreement that would resolve outstanding issues such as demarcation of borders and the return of prisoners.

Source: Reuters

