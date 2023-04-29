English
International Shia News Agency

New negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace in Washington

0

SHAFAQNA- On Sunday, a new round of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Washington to normalize relations after weeks of increasing tension over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan established a new checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, a road to Nagorno-Karabakh that runs through Azerbaijani territory, last Sunday, a move Armenia called a gross violation of the 2020 ceasefire, according to Reuters.

Despite years of mediation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, they have yet to reach a peace agreement that would resolve outstanding issues such as demarcation of borders and the return of prisoners.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Saudi FM: Sana’a negotiations will continue

Related posts

Azerbaijan Republic: Two women fined for mourning Muharram with children

asadian

Old Mosque Demolished in Azerbaijan Republic

asadian

White House: We are investigating Iran’s response

asadian

Revival of JCPOA

asadian

Arab Parliament: Washington must respect Eastern culture

asadian

Azerbaijan: Sunni & Shia Muslims Attend Joint Friday Prayer At Heydar Masjid of Baku [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.