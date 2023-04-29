Bashar Assad received special representative of China in ME

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian President, Basher Assad welcomed China’s special representative in the Middle East and discussed bilateral issues.

According to “Sputnik Arabi”, Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal al-Maqdad welcomed Chai Jiyun in separate meetings.

The review of bilateral relations and the growth and promotion of economic affairs and the reconstruction of Syria and the cancellation of sanctions and cruel measures against this country were the focus of the talks between Assad and Chai Jiyun.

Previously, China had described the situation in Syria as “dark” and considered the reconstruction and improvement of this situation to be the responsibility of the international community.

Also, “Jiang Duan”, the minister of China’s delegation to the United Nations, stated that Syria’s territorial sovereignty and independence should be recognized and that this nation has the right to enjoy growth and a dignified life and other human rights.

