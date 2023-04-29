Canada: District school board adopts a program against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-District school authorities in Toronto adopted a program to combat Islamophobia .

“We have heard directly from our communities and have the data to show that Islamophobia continues to impact our students and staff on a regular basis,” the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Chair Rachel Chernos Lin said in a statement about the vote.

“By taking a focused approach to confronting Islamophobia, we enable more members of our school communities to feel safe and welcome at school and work.”

The board serves approximately 235,000 students in Grades 7 to 12, and roughly one in five identify as Muslim.

The next step is for the board to develop and enact the program. No timetable was released for its implementation, but the board will consult with groups to garner ideas to include in the strategy.

The Toronto board is the second to adopt a strategy to fight Islamophobia. In January, the Peel District School Board, which is just northwest of Toronto, became the first school board in Canada to vote to set up and implement an anti-Islamophobia strategy.