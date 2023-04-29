English
Israel seizes 70 Palestinian homes in Hebron

Israel seizes 70 Palestinian homes

SHAFAQNA-Israeli authorities have started plans to confiscate 70 Palestinian homes in Hebron.

Director of the Hebron Construction Committee Imad Hamdan said the Israeli occupation plans to hand over the Palestinian homes to Israeli settlers.

Hamdan added: “The Israeli raid of Nasreddine Building is the start of the implementation of the Israeli plan,” reiterating that the Palestinians “are the genuine owners of these homes and shops.”

At the same time, he stressed that Palestinian ownership of these buildings is protected by local and international laws, which guarantee the safe and secure residence of citizens and prevent forced expulsion.

