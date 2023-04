SHAFAQNA- Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulidis has suggested that the European Union use natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea as an alternative to Russian gas.

According to RT, he said in an interview on Friday that this region can cover about 15-16% of the block’s gas needs in the next 25 years.

Christodoulidis noted that the bloc has already invested in the region and we expect more technical and financial support to use the region’s potential.

