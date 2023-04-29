Erdoğan’s rival: Moving immediately towards reviving Türkiye’s EU membership negotiations

SHAFAQNA- Turkish opposition Leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has told the Financial Times that he will revive EU membership talks if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan loses in next month’s election.

Kılıçdaroğlu, Leader of the six-party national coalition, condemned Erdoğan for curtailing civil liberties and said his top priorities would be “economy and democracy” if elected, according to RT.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and was recognized as a candidate in 1999. Membership negotiations began in 2005, but progress was slow, and as of 2016 no negotiations have taken place. European Union officials then condemned Erdoğan for human rights violations, but he rejected Brussels’ warning.

In order to win a third term, Erdoğan needs to win over voters who are struggling with stubborn inflation and a weak currency, the report said. The polls currently put Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu in a statistical deadlock.

Source: RT

