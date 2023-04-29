English
International Shia News Agency

The Palestinian Prime Minister called for pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all Palestinian territories

0

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh today (29 Apr 2023) called on the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to adhere to the signed agreements and allow Palestinian elections to be held in all Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, the call was made while Shtayyeh hosted an IUSY delegation at his office in Ramallah, where he was briefed on the latest political developments in Palestine, including Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people, including killings and daily arrest campaigns. He informed them about lands in favor of settlement development, controlling and stealing more water resources, and creating restrictions on freedom of movement.

Also stated that, The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of revitalizing the Arab peace initiative to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

Source: Wafa

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Israel seizes 70 Palestinian homes in Hebron

Related posts

Survey: Almost half of Israelis not optimistic about future

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Tens of Thousands of People Offered Eid Al-Fitr Prayers [Photos]

asadian

Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Palestine starts Thursday

asadian

Despite having diplomatic relations, Israel restricts travel to Palestine

asadian

Christian holy fire ceremony in Jerusalem [photos]

asadian

Jerusalem: Orthodox Christians under strict Israeli police restrictions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.