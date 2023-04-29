The Palestinian Prime Minister called for pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all Palestinian territories

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh today (29 Apr 2023) called on the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to adhere to the signed agreements and allow Palestinian elections to be held in all Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, the call was made while Shtayyeh hosted an IUSY delegation at his office in Ramallah, where he was briefed on the latest political developments in Palestine, including Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people, including killings and daily arrest campaigns. He informed them about lands in favor of settlement development, controlling and stealing more water resources, and creating restrictions on freedom of movement.

Also stated that, The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of revitalizing the Arab peace initiative to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

Source: Wafa

