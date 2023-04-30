USA: Iranian Scientist Received “Benjamin Franklin” Medal

SHAFAQNA- Professor Nader Engheta, a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania who won the 2023 Benjamin Franklin Medal, received his medal last night during the awards ceremony.

According to Isna, Professor Nader Engheta, a professor of electrical and systems engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, is one of the nine people who received the Benjamin Franklin Award this year due to his extraordinary achievements in scientific, engineering and business leadership. The award winners were honored last night at a ceremony at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, USA.

The 2023 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Electrical Engineering was awarded to Engheta for his transformative innovations in engineering new materials that interact with electromagnetic waves in unprecedented ways and have wide-ranging applications in ultrafast computing and communication technologies.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

