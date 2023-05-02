English
Prevalence of anemia among ancient Egyptian children

SHAFAQNA- A new study that analyzed child mummies in European museums suggests that anemia was common among children in ancient Egypt.

Anemia was common among children in ancient Egypt, according to a new study that analyzed mummies of children in European museums.

According to Al-Hurra, the researchers found that one third of the mummies had symptoms of anemia and in one case they found evidence of thalassemia.

Paleontologist Stephanie Panzer and his colleagues from Germany, the United States, and Italy suggest that anemia may have been common in ancient Egypt.

Anemia among ancient Egyptians may have been caused by factors such as poor diet, parasitic infections, and genetic disorders that still cause the problem today.

