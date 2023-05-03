Iraq: Lowering of Mosul dam’s water revealed 3,000-year-old grave

SHAFAQNA- The lowering of water level in Mosul dam led to the discovery of an ancient tomb dating back to 3,000 years ago.

The lowering of the water level in the Mosul dam led to the discovery of an ancient tomb dating back to 3,000 years ago.

Some people have tried to excavate this ancient tomb with the aim of discovering historical works and fragments.

It should be noted that more than 120 ancient sites have been identified in the Mosul dam area.

The corner of ancient tombs is not limited to the area of ​​the Mosul dam; These incidents have also happened in Jamanki, Mankish, Zaviteh and Samil regions.

This prompted the managers of the province’s history and archeology to warn against this action, which is considered a threat to ancient places.

It should be mentioned that in just one year, 16 people have been arrested for the crime of digging antiquities in this area.

Source: Mdeast

www.shafaqna.com