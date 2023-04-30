Afghanistan: Women protesters urge against UN’s recognition of Taliban

SHAFAQNA- A group of Afghan women protested in Kabul to urge foreign nations not to formally recognize the Taliban government ahead of a United Nations summit next week.

Protesters opposing creeping curbs on women’s rights have been beaten or detained since the Taliban surged back to power in 2021, and security forces have fired into the air to disperse some rallies. However, small groups of women have continued to stage sporadic gatherings.

