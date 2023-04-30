English
International Shia News Agency

West Bank: Jericho is still surrounded by Israeli forces

0

SHAFAQNA- The ancient city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank is surrounded by Israeli soldiers for the ninth consecutive day, and checkpoints control Palestinians at all entrances to the city.

According to WAFA, Temporary military checkpoints established by the Israeli army since last week at all main entrances to Jericho thoroughly check drivers and passengers’ identity cards and their belongings, resulting in traffic jams and unusually long lines of cars.

At this time of year, the city usually hosts tens of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and the occupied territories who visit the city, which is a tourist destination, to spend their holidays.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

The Palestinian Prime Minister called for pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all Palestinian territories

Related posts

Belgium: Liege cuts ties with Israel over apartheid

asadian

West Bank: Jericho surrounded by Israeli soldiers

asadian

[Photos] Palestinians in Gaza Celebrated Eid Al-Fitr

asadian

Israeli forces arrested at least 17 Palestinians including a journalist

asadian

Eight Palestinians injured in Israeli attack on Jenin camp

asadian

Israeli military undercover raids in West Bank cities

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.