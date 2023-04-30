West Bank: Jericho is still surrounded by Israeli forces

SHAFAQNA- The ancient city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank is surrounded by Israeli soldiers for the ninth consecutive day, and checkpoints control Palestinians at all entrances to the city.

According to WAFA, Temporary military checkpoints established by the Israeli army since last week at all main entrances to Jericho thoroughly check drivers and passengers’ identity cards and their belongings, resulting in traffic jams and unusually long lines of cars.

At this time of year, the city usually hosts tens of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and the occupied territories who visit the city, which is a tourist destination, to spend their holidays.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com