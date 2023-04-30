West Bank: Suffocation of some school students near Bethlehem due to Israeli soldiers attack

SHAFAQNA- Al-Nashrah news website reported, quoting local sources, that a number of Palestinian students were suffocated due to tear gas inhalation in today’s attack by Israeli soldiers on a school in Togu village, southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

According to Wafa, citing Bassam Jabr, director of education in Bethlehem, Israeli army forces surrounded the Togo boys’ school before throwing tear gas and stun grenades, which caused several students to suffocate due to gas inhalation.



It is also reported that this village has been the target of attacks by the Israeli army and colonial settlers almost daily.

Source: WAFA

