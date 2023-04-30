English
Pope Francis calls on Hungary not to close door on migrants & foreigners

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis has called on Hungarians not to close the door on migrants and those who are “foreign or unlike us.”

More than 50,000 people gathered in and around the square behind Budapest’s iconic neo-gothic parliament building, a symbol of the capital on the Danube, to see the pope on the last day of his visit to the country.

He continued a theme he began on the first day of his visit on Friday, when he warned against the dangers of rising nationalism in Europe, but put it in gospel context, saying that closed doors were painful and contrary to the teachings of Jesus.

Source : reuters

