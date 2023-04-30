Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad: President Raisi to visit Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad positively evaluated the Iraqi president’s visit to Tehran yesterday and stated: During this visit, the Iraqi president, Mr. Abdul Latif Rashid, invited Mr. Raisi to visit Baghdad, which was accepted by the Iranian president.

According to Shafaqna, in an interview with ISNA, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh said: Mr. Abdul Latif Rashid came to Tehran by the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mr. Raisi, on a one-day trip.

He stated that the President of Iraq was accompanied by a high-level delegation of political, security and economic officials of this neighboring country, adding: During the consultations held between the officials of the two countries, expanding the relations in the fields of political, economic and security issues were emphasized.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com