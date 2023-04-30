Sudan’s death toll rises to 528

SHAFAQNA-At least 528 people,have been killed in Sudan since battles erupted on April 15, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that 4,599 people have also been injured in the violence in the period between April 15 to April 27.

The ministry had earlier put the death toll from the ongoing violence at 512 and 4,193 others injured.

According to the ministry, 12 out of Sudan’s 18 states have seen clashes between the two warring rivals.

Renewed clashes erupted on Saturday between the Sudanese army and RSF fighters despite a 3-day cease-fire.

In a statement, the RSF claimed to have shot down a military aircraft in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. There was no comment from the Sudanese army on the claim.

Source : aa

