Turkish citizens living in US begin voting for presidential & parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNA-Turkish citizens living in the US on Saturday started casting their ballots for Türkiye’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Some 134,246 Turks, who are eligible to vote, will go to the polls across the US until May 7.

As many as seven polling stations have been set up at diplomatic missions, i.e. the Turkish Embassy in Washington, and consulates in New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami and Los Angeles.

Dilek Yarman, 52, who has been living in the US for four years, said she was “excited” to vote, and sees it as a contribution to the country. “It is a responsibility that needs to be fulfilled,” she added.

One the first people who voted at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, Turkish expat Oktay Nalcaoglu told Anadolu that he was happy to do his “civic duty.”

“This is something we do every five years,” he said. “We did our part for democracy. We set an example for our children.”

Source: aa

