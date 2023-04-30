Brazil: Quran exhibition planned in Sao Paulo

SHAFAQNA-Quran exhibition planned in Sao Paulo,Brazil.

Slated to be launched in a ceremony on Monday, May 1, it will run for 8 days, Al-Qala News website reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance will organize the Quranic event.

Sidney Romero, director of the Middle East department at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of local officials will take part in the inauguration ceremony.

It will also be attended by a number of Brazilian graduates of Saudi universities as well as official from the Islamic Dawah Center in Latin America.

The exhibition will showcase Quran manuscripts and publications of the King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex.

Visitors will also be gifted translations of the Holy Quran in different languages.

The King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex, which is based in the holy city of Medina, has published Quran translations in over 40 different languages.

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com