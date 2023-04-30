Danish ambassador to Iraq in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Danish ambassador to Iraq and Australia’s deputy diplomatic mission in Iraq visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala.

Danish ambassador to Iraq, Mr Christian Thorning said about Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Shrine: “I am happy to be in this holy place full of positive energy.”

He added: “This is my first visit to this holy place. I liked the management and the way things were done here.”

Thorning stated that he knows Imam Hussain (A.S) and his story, and clarified: “I have information about mass pilgrimages to his shrine, and it is very important to be here for his pilgrimage.”

On the other hand, “Steven Yates”, the deputy of the Australian diplomatic mission in Iraq, also said: “This shrine is very beautiful and its management is good, and I feel happy and enjoyed my experience of visiting this holy place.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian