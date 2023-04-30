English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM: Persian Gulf part of joint identity of Iran & whole region

0
Persian Gulf

SHAFAQNA-The Persian Gulf is an important part of the undeniable and common identity of Iran and the region, and is a natural resource full of benefits for residents living around it, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Posting a tweet in Farsi on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister said that maximizing the benefits of the Persian Gulf rests upon security, convergence and collective participation of the littoral states of the “glorious body of water”.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Saudi-Iran embassies to re-open ‘within days’

Related posts

Saudi-Iran embassies to re-open ‘within days’

asadian

Lebanon: Iran & Lebanon FM’s meet in Beirut

asadian

Iran’s FM Meets Head of Yemen’s Nat’l Salvation Gov’t Delegation

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran & Oman reach agreement to convene Joint Economic Commission

asadian

Iraq’s President to visit Iran

asadian

Iran & UAE FM’s underline importance of developing bilateral cooperation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.