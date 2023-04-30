Iran’s FM: Persian Gulf part of joint identity of Iran & whole region

SHAFAQNA-The Persian Gulf is an important part of the undeniable and common identity of Iran and the region, and is a natural resource full of benefits for residents living around it, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Posting a tweet in Farsi on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister said that maximizing the benefits of the Persian Gulf rests upon security, convergence and collective participation of the littoral states of the “glorious body of water”.
Source: IRNA
