Sudan :Warring sides agree to extending ceasefire

The Sudanese army has said in a statement that although the rebels had intended to try to attack some sites it hoped that they would abide by the ceasefire.

People are using a lull in fighting to flee the capital of Sudan for various reasons, said Sudanese journalist Mohamed Alamin Ahmed, speaking from Khartoum.

“People are fleeing Khartoum not only because of the humanitarian situation and the bombs that have fallen on houses of civilians because of random shelling and airstrikes, but also because of looting civilians in the streets, and even inside their houses,” he told Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera