Expert: Tension-free future seems to be dominant in West Asia

SHAFAQNA- An expert in economic issues and international politics says: “In my opinion, the USA will allow to create stability in the region and in the Persian Gulf unless Israelis consider this to the detriment of themselves and want to sabotage”.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr Ali Asghar Barzegar said: “It will take some time to establish mutual trust in the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the relations become stable given the 7-year dissociation between them. These relations will be stable and consolidated day to day, since it necessitates that both parties do this. It is necessary for both Saudi Arabia and Iran at this point and performing it is more or less compulsory.

Also, it is necessary for foreign governments like China, etc. and long-term benefits will be taken into account behind this agreement. China is paying attention to this agreement to provide sustainable energy sources as well as security and stability in its investments. They do not consider this plan as short-term and formal relations. Rather, they consider the stability and long-term component in this agreement so that the region reaches stability. From this perspective, the agreement will be continued.

He explained: “Despite that Americans have still an extraordinary influence in countries of the region but most of their attention is paid toward China and East Asia. In my opinion, the USA will allow to create stability in the region and in the Persian Gulf unless Israelis consider this to the detriment of themselves and want to sabotage.

In my view, Israelis do not have much influence in the governments of the region to be able to do this. Thus, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates where the USA has more military influence and attendance know how they are vulnerable and cannot be in tension with Iran or even start a war. Hence, a tension-free future seems to be dominant in the region.

