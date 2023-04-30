All Hindu militia and agony of Indian occupied Kashmir

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Brandishing a bolt-action rifle, civil servant Sanjeet Kumar is one of 5,000 Kashmiri villagers who have joined all-Hindu militia units armed and trained by Indian forces to fight off attacks.

Delhi has more than half a million soldiers permanently stationed in parts of held Kashmir, as the Hindu nationalist government presses a bid to crush anti-India fighters.

Authorities announced the new militias last year, and a deadly assault in Kumar’s village in January prompted him to sign up. “We were totally terrorised by the attack,” the 32-year-old municipal worker in the electricity department said.

. While the BJP government claims that this is a ‘line of defence’ against ‘anti-India attacks’, one can easily conclude—judging from previous extremist incidents by Indian forces—that that militia units will evolve to be instigators of violence. Very evidently so, India is creating an offensive force that is bound to exacerbate conflict in a region that is already prone to extreme violence.

As of right now, Delhi already has half a million soldiers stationed in parts of IIOJK to maintain the forceful control of the region. Now, it has decided to arm Hindu civilians with deadly rifles and created militia units by the name of Village Defence Guards who have been actively terrorising Kashmiris, forcing them to bear arms themselves.

The justification given behind taking such a step revolves around the increased frequency of attacks on Indian forces in Kashmir, but little attention is paid to the fact that this outburst of violence comes from a population that has only seen forceful occupation, violence and have been pushed beyond their limits.

Of course, the use of violence to show resistance must be condemned but it is imperative to understand that this remains the only resort for most Kashmiris who are so suppressed in their daily lives that not much else is an option.

But more than that, governments are expected to maintain a different standard of responsibilities and moral duties such that they cannot resort to forceful action for achieving personal objectives.

Carrying out an operation against civilians and distributing arms that enable extremist people to take the law in their own hands is a severe violation of said responsibilities, and actions like these should be held accountable. These are those very militia units that have been proven to be guilty of crimes of rape, murder and extortion by international human right groups.

On top of all of this, arming civilians with little to no training is bound to result in innocent lives being lost. In fact, three people have already been killed due to misfires.

At this point, it is important to ask where the international community is and why it refuses to take action when each step taken by the Indian government in IIOJK is a reflection of forced occupation, incitement of violence and the unending repression of human rights violence.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com