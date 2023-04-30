USA:New Jersey declares January as Muslim Heritage Month

SHAFAQNA- Governor of New Jersey decides to designate January as “Muslim Heritage Month”.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a proclamation Saturday in a measure that will bring more awareness to the Muslim communities in the state, North Jersey reported.

“I am proud to designate January of each year as Muslim Heritage Month as it will shine a light on the rich histories, cultures, and shared principles of Muslim Americans,” Murphy said.

“New Jersey takes great pride in its diversity and we will continue to recognize and celebrate the positive impact Muslims have made, and continue to make, to the advancement of this state.”

This follows in line with the stances of other states that have recognized the contributions of Muslims and their achievements.

Last July, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared July as Muslim American Heritage Month.

Earlier in 2021, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a proclamation in December to celebrate January as Muslim History Month.

Also in 2021, the city of Fullerton, Los Angeles, recognized August as “Muslim-American Appreciation Month”.

Source: About Islam