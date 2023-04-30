English
UN set to hold Doha meeting on Afghanistan on Monday

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to host a meeting of special envoys from several countries on Afghanistan in Qatar on Monday.

“The Secretary-General will be in Doha, Qatar, on 1 and 2 May to host a meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan to reach points of commonality on key issues, such as human rights, in particular women’s and girls’ rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement on Sunday.

“The meeting is intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues,” he added.

In a late Saturday tweet, the UN chief said, “Reversing all measures that restrict women’s rights to work is key to reaching the millions of people in Afghanistan that require humanitarian assistance.”

Widespread global concerns over Taliban’s actions

