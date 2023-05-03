English
USA: Michigan Governor’s interfaith director visited IHW

SHAFAQNA- The Michigan Governor’s interfaith’s director visited Islamic House of Wisdom, expressing his happy Eid al-Fitr wishes. 
Dion A. Williams – Director, Faith Based & Urban Affairs Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer State of Michigan visited IHW and met with Imam Elahi.
Mr. Williams offered his best wishes to the Muslim community following the Ramadan Eid Al-Fitr and presented to Imam Elahi a big copy of spacial tribute addressing IHW and the Muslim community signed by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Michigan and the State Representative.
During the meeting, Imam Elahi shared some of the Muslim community’s views on the State’s cultural, political and legal characteristics and asked for help in the areas in which the state administration is able to assist.
At the end, the imam presented to Mr. Williams a copy of “ Covenants of prophet Mohammad to the Christian World of his time.
