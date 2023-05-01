Iraqi prosecutor orders an investigation into assassination of Gen. Soleimani

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prosecutor’s Office issued an order to investigate Mustafa Al-Kazemi, the former Prime Minister and head of the country’s intelligence service, regarding the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

According to Shafaqna, Iraqi media have said that this issue comes back to the complaint of Hossein Mounes, a member of the Iraqi parliament and the head of the rights movement.

The text of the complaint, which was sent to the Director General of the Iraqi Prosecutor’s Office, reads: “With regard to the powers assigned to that respected institution and in order to protect the highest interests of the nation and the country, it is requested to take legal measures against the former Head of the Iraqi Intelligence Service (Mustafa Al-Kazemi) due to the great negligence of some employees of this organization in relation to the lack of Submitting the necessary security information to the Commander of the armed forces to take the necessary measures to prevent the threat to the security of flights at Baghdad International Airport on 03 January 2020 and the events that led to the USA’s missile attack using drones and the martyrdom of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Hashd Al-Sha’bi and General Qassem Soleimani, the guests of the Iraqi government and their companions, and intentional damages to the country’s public property.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian