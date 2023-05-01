Jordan to host talks on Syria’s return to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- Jordan will host a meeting of Arab foreign ministers and Syria’s top diplomat on Monday (01 May 2023) to discuss Syria’s return to the Arab League.

The meeting, to be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, would discuss a Jordanian plan to achieve a political settlement of the conflict, Jordanian government officials said.

The meeting comes two weeks after talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, failed to reach agreement on Syria’s possible return to the Arab fold.

It is the first such meeting with a top Syrian official by a group of Arab states – most of whom endorsed the move to suspend Syria’s membership of the League in 2011 after a crackdown on protesters denouncing President Bashar Assad’s authoritarian rule escalated into a devastating civil war.

