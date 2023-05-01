Saudi stock index rose due to increase oil prices

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s rise in oil prices, while Egypt’s index fell.

According to Reuters, Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday after positive earnings from energy companies and U.S. data that showed a drop in crude output due to growing demand for the fuel.

EIA data this week showed U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories fell as demand for motor fuel rose ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com