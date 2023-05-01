Qatar & Bahrain ‘in talks’ to resume direct flights

SHAFAQNA-Qatari and Bahraini authorities are in talks to resume direct flights between both countries, flights could take off as early as 15 May.

Citing sources privy to the matter, the Qatari newspaper said relevant authorities “are currently discussing the number of flights” and their proposed dates.

However, authorities have yet to publicly comment on the matter. The latest development comes just weeks after Qatar and Bahrain resumed diplomatic ties for the first time since the 2017 crisis.

Source: dohanews

