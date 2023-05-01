English
Turkish citizens living in Lebanon begin voting for Türkiye’s May 14 elections

Turkish citizens living in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Turkish citizens living in Lebanon on Monday begin voting for Türkiye’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Some 8,336 Turks who are eligible to vote can go to the polls in Lebanon until May 7.

The process for Turkish citizens in Lebanon will last seven days until May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Speaking to Anadolu, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Baris Ulusoy said: “We have made all our preparations so that our citizens can vote safely.”

Voting in Türkiye itself will take place on Sunday, May 14. Voters will choose between four presidential hopefuls: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

