International Shia News Agency

Erdogan: Turkish intelligence forces killed the leader of ISIS in Syria

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with TRT Turkish TV channel on Sunday that Turkish intelligence forces killed ISIS leader Abu Hossein al-Qurashi in Syria.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye’s National Intelligence Service had been tracking Qureshi for a long time, Reuters reported.

Also stated, Local Syrian and security sources said the raid took place in the northern Syrian city of Jandaris, which is under the control of Turkish-backed rebel groups.

The Syrian National Army, a faction opposed to the security presence in the area, had no immediate comment.

Source: Reuters 

www.shafaqna.com

Turkish citizens living in Lebanon begin voting for Türkiye’s May 14 elections

