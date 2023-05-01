English
International Shia News Agency

UN warns of humanitarian ‘breaking point’ in Sudan as fresh clashes

SHAFAQNA-The UN warns that Sudan is at a humanitarian “breaking point”as fresh clashes.

Rival military forces accuse each other of new violations of a ceasefire that they had just agreed to extend as their devastating conflict enters a third week.

The World Food Programme resumes operations after three staff members were killed on the second day of the conflict.

Border countries are facing an economic strain as they take in Sudanese refugees.

At least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded in the conflict since it started on April 15

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

