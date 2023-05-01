English
International Islamic book fair launched in Kuwait

SHAFAQNA-An international book fair showcasing Islamic books and publications was launched in Kuwait on Sunday.

Publishers from Kuwait and 12 other countries have displayed their books on Islamic subjects on display at the cultural event.

The Social Reform Society has organized the book fair with the motto of ‘Reading Is Life’.

This is the 45th edition of the book fair, which will run until May 6, Kuwait News reported.

According to Abdul Rahman Abdullah al-Shati, the society’s public relations officer, ‘family culture’ is the theme of this year’s edition.

He said the Social Reform Society is the first Kuwaiti institute that organizes a specialized book fair.

He added that the book fair has been held annually for 44 years, hoping that it would play a role in promoting the Islamic culture and thought.

