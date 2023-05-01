India:Ninth Annual Islamic Youth Camp takes place in Khandala

SHAFAQNA- The 9th Annual Islamic Youth Camp organised by The World Federation in collaboration with India Federation took place from 22nd to 30th October 2022 at the Seth Moloobhoy Khoja Sanatorium, Khandala, India.

These Camps were resumed after a 2-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and The World Federation received an overwhelming response from youths. Participants came from Mumbai, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Mahuwa. The ages for boys who attended were between 12 to 16 and girls between 10 to 14.

The boys’ camp took place from 22nd to 26th October and was led by Br Asad Virani and Br Sajjad Karim. The girls’ camp followed immediately after, from 26th to 30th October and was led by Sr Zainab Virani and Sr Zahra Merchant. The camp consisted of 4 Admins, 2 Resident Aalims, 18 Mentors and was attended by 72 Participants (40 boys and 32 girls).