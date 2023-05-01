India:Ninth Annual Islamic Youth Camp takes place in Khandala

SHAFAQNA- The 9th Annual Islamic Youth Camp organised by The World Federation in collaboration with India Federation took place from 22nd to 30th October 2022 at the Seth Moloobhoy Khoja Sanatorium, Khandala, India.
These Camps were resumed after a 2-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and The World Federation received an overwhelming response from youths. Participants came from Mumbai, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Mahuwa. The ages for boys who attended were between 12 to 16 and girls between 10 to 14.
The boys’ camp took place from 22nd to 26th October and was led by Br Asad Virani and Br Sajjad Karim. The girls’ camp followed immediately after, from 26th to 30th October and was led by Sr Zainab Virani and Sr Zahra Merchant. The camp consisted of 4 Admins, 2 Resident Aalims, 18 Mentors and was attended by 72 Participants (40 boys and 32 girls).
The participants were accompanied by spiritual guides to ensure their spiritual development was also on par with their physical and mental development. These guides conducted a brief session before and after every Salaah discussing the rules of Salaah, the importance of offering the Salaah on time, and also attended to the various questions and queries the participants had regarding Islamic laws. The campers also participated in the group recitation of Dua al-Kumail, Dua al-Ahad and Ziyarat Ashura.
Evenings at the camp were reserved explicitly for sports, games and snacks. Arrangements were made for Football, Cricket, Kho-Kho, Dog and the bone, Islamic Charades, Quizzes, Pictionary and many other exciting games.However, the highlight, as always, was the Treasure Hunt.
The theme of this year’s camp was “Gift to Parents”, for which the following duas were taught to the campers with meaning:
رَبَّنَا اغْفِرْ لِي وَلِوَالِدَيَّ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْحِسَابُ
رَبِّ ارْحَمْهُمَا كَمَا رَبَّيَانِي صَغِيرًا
The team received positive feedback from parents saying their children had an outstanding experience, enjoyed themselves, and were already looking forward to the next camp.
