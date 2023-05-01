Iraqi FM: Arab League should play its positive role in the Syrian case

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister said: It is the time for the Arab League to play its positive role in the Syrian case.

Based on the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fawad Hussein said in a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Egypt held in Amman that the time has come to restore stability and development to Syria and put its economic resources at the service of the government and its citizens.

He pointed out that despite the obstacles and difficulties that this mission is facing, the most important issue is to reach the real beginning and after that we can talk about revision and reforms.

Iraq’s foreign minister said: his country has repeatedly demanded the return of Syria to the Arab League, considering the basis and strategic approaches, and the time has come for the Arab League to play its positive role in the Syrian case.

He congratulated the steps taken by the Arab countries in establishing relations with Syria and stated: This country has a big project to build a government’s structure, which needs our help to restore Syria’s position and its effectiveness in dealing with challenges.

