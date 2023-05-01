Germany: Muslim woman in hijab assaulted in Berlin subway station

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim woman in a hijab was racially assaulted in a Berlin subway station.
The incident was the latest in a string of xenophobic attacks in the German capital targeting people of foreign appearance, including Muslim women with headscarves.
Berlin police confirmed that a 20-year-old Muslim woman at the Rathaus Neukolln subway station suffered minor injuries after a person verbally and physically attacked her, tried to remove her hijab, and pulled her hair.
The suspect uttered racial slurs before fleeing the scene, according to the police
Source : aa