Prediction of heart attacks by AI

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Investigators offering patients personalized predictions of their heart health thanks to a novel deep-learning tool and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm developed at Cedars-Sinai.

To do this, the AI tool was trained to collect and interrogate basic clinical data like each patient’s age, gender, weight, heart rate, and blood pressure, as well as to interpret images of the heart that show blood flow to the heart muscle, and how the heart expands and contracts.

Doctors and patients can use these graphs to track how risk changes over time and to identify individual risk factors. They can also interactively modify certain risk factors to see how it impacts a patient’s particular risk.

Source: medicalxpress

