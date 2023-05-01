OIC to hold emergency meeting in Jeddah on Sudan

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting in Jeddah on Wednesday to address the developments in Sudan.

The meeting will be held at the request of Saudi Arabia, the current president of the OIC summit.

The meeting will be held at the OIC’s headquarters in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said the emergency meeting reflects the interest of member countries in the developments in Sudan and their keenness on its stability and security.

He reiterated his call for a permanent ceasefire in Sudan and need for dialogue to safeguard security, protect the people and resume the political process.

Source: aawsat

